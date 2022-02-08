QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock rose 9.2% to $0.55 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Sundial Growers’s trading volume reached 4.9 million shares. This is 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares increased by 7.03% to $53.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 374.5K, accounting for 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares increased by 4.16% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock rose 3.43% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.

Losers

  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock fell 33.4% to $0.32 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 671.8K, accounting for 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.2 million.
  • Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock fell 7.92% to $5.82. The company’s market cap stands at $68.7 million.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock fell 4.64% to $25.49. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock declined by 3.65% to $1.32. The company’s market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares fell 3.48% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock decreased by 3.3% to $7.92. The company’s market cap stands at $598.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
