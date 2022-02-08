12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $24.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Sunrun’s trading volume reached 296.4K shares. This is 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares increased by 2.97% to $10.05. At the close, Array Technologies’s trading volume reached 304.5K shares. This is 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 2.58% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $66.0. At the close, XPO Logistics’s trading volume reached 114.2K shares. This is 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 2.16% to $1.89. The company’s market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 1.69% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
Losers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares fell 4.1% to $2.59 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.2 million.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares declined by 3.69% to $39.68. At the close, Lyft’s trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 32.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock fell 2.96% to $57.4. This security traded at a volume of 281.6K shares come close, making up 14.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 2.62% to $0.94. The company’s market cap stands at $365.5 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock declined by 2.07% to $7.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares fell 1.9% to $3.1. The company’s market cap stands at $735.7 million.
