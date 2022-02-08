11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) shares increased by 9.3% to $147.63 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Credicorp’s stock is trading at a volume of 180.1K, which is 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $3.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares rose 9.25% to $73.52. As of 12:30 EST, StoneX Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 119.5K, which is 156.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) shares increased by 8.33% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock rose 8.22% to $34.73. Trading volume for Virtu Financial’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.34. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 85.7% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 49.3% to $3.31 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 25.2 million, which is 1407.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock fell 13.11% to $1.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares, making up 243.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.4 million.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares declined by 8.61% to $1.7. As of 12:30 EST, Marpai’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.0K, which is 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock declined by 7.63% to $65.33. Trading volume for KKR & Co’s stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 162.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) stock decreased by 6.62% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
