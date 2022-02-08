12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock moved upwards by 46.9% to $10.05 during Tuesday’s regular session. Tritium DCFC’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5609.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 15.39% to $0.97. As of 12:30 EST, BEST’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 53.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $377.8 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock moved upwards by 14.71% to $4.41. Joby Aviation’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $5.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 40.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares rose 11.43% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.5K shares, making up 1067.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock rose 10.52% to $121.03. Trading volume for Simpson Manufacturing Co’s stock is 131.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares decreased by 29.2% to $8.33 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 289.9K shares is 1431.8% of Graham’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $88.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock decreased by 13.42% to $52.81. Trading volume for Astec Industries’s stock is 81.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares decreased by 7.31% to $1.65. The current volume of 527.6K shares is 78.0% of Armstrong Flooring’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares declined by 6.93% to $31.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.4K, which is 54.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.6 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 6.58% to $5.68. Singularity Future’s stock is trading at a volume of 188.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares fell 6.43% to $1.02. As of 12:30 EST, NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev’s stock is trading at a volume of 448.0K, which is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
