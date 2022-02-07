12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares moved upwards by 83.5% to $6.92 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.7 million shares, which is 159.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock increased by 10.83% to $3.07. This security traded at a volume of 129.8K shares come close, making up 13.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $475.5 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares rose 6.83% to $43.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 147.6K shares, which is 14.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares increased by 4.29% to $3.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 74.5K shares, which is 1.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $557.9 million.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares rose 4.26% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 119.1K, accounting for 5.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $629.7 million.
Losers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock fell 4.3% to $3.31 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 1.83% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock declined by 1.44% to $24.8. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares declined by 1.43% to $68.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 1.4% to $0.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 139.4K, accounting for 0.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $290.1 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 1.02% to $2.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 589.0K, accounting for 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.