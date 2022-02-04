QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 4:34 pm
Gainers

  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $3.56 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $0.34. The company’s market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 3.01% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 2.38% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.1 million.

Losers

  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock decreased by 2.4% to $1.66 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $647.3 million.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock declined by 2.17% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.1 million.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares fell 1.89% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $936.1 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 1.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  • eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares declined by 1.64% to $12.54. The company’s market cap stands at $393.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 1.57% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
