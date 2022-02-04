Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Aon (NYSE:AON) shares increased by 6.09% to $293.36 during Friday’s regular session. Aon’s stock is trading at a volume of 843.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $38.81. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group's stock is 157.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.26. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock increased by 3.63% to $117.51. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock increased by 3.25% to $26.68. Trading volume for Unum's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $41.7. The current volume of 203.1K shares is 46.3% of American Equity Inv's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Losers

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock fell 3.6% to $76.45 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 66.6K shares is 32.9% of Selective Insurance Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares declined by 3.52% to $19.2. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr's stock is 4.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 3.07% to $5.38. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock decreased by 3.01% to $1.94. The current volume of 130.0K shares is 10.0% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 2.97% to $1.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 706.0K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.1 million.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 2.9% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

