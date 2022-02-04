QQQ
+ 6.06
347.49
+ 1.71%
BTC/USD
+ 3114.86
40426.47
+ 8.35%
DIA
+ 0.64
350.34
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 4.06
442.54
+ 0.91%
TLT
-1.94
143.03
-1.37%
GLD
+ 0.22
168.39
+ 0.13%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 4, 2022 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares increased by 6.09% to $293.36 during Friday’s regular session. Aon’s stock is trading at a volume of 843.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $38.81. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group’s stock is 157.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 4.13% to $1.26. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.8K, which is 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.4 million.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock increased by 3.63% to $117.51. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock increased by 3.25% to $26.68. Trading volume for Unum’s stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $41.7. The current volume of 203.1K shares is 46.3% of American Equity Inv’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Losers

  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock fell 3.6% to $76.45 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 66.6K shares is 32.9% of Selective Insurance Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares declined by 3.52% to $19.2. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 4.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 3.07% to $5.38. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 23.8K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock decreased by 3.01% to $1.94. The current volume of 130.0K shares is 10.0% of Marpai’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 2.97% to $1.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 706.0K, which is 20.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.1 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 2.9% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares increased by 3.85% to $123.17 during Tuesday's regular read more