12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock increased by 12.9% to $2.18 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 621.7K shares, which is 165.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $430.0. Humana’s trading volume hit 146.3K shares by close, accounting for 13.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 5.28% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares moved upwards by 4.73% to $0.4. The company’s market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock rose 4.34% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares increased by 4.22% to $500.0. At the close, UnitedHealth Group’s trading volume reached 468.8K shares. This is 14.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.9 billion.
Losers
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares fell 5.0% to $3.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $117.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock decreased by 4.3% to $0.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 873.5K shares, which is 13.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.82. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock declined by 4.03% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares declined by 3.93% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 326.3K, accounting for 190.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares decreased by 3.76% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.