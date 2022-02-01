12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $127.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Advanced Micro Devices’s trading volume hit 7.4 million shares by close, accounting for 11.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares increased by 8.43% to $215.05. Xilinx’s trading volume hit 285.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 4.61% to $257.76. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $644.4 billion.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $15.98. The company’s market cap stands at $848.6 million.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 3.81% to $73.8. At the close, Trade Desk’s trading volume reached 184.3K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 billion.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 2.88% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
Losers
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock decreased by 11.0% to $156.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 5.68% to $0.81. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.4 million.
- Block (NYSE:SQ) stock fell 3.74% to $122.85. Block’s trading volume hit 457.2K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.6 billion.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock declined by 2.95% to $31.68. The company’s market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares decreased by 2.86% to $16.33. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 15.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 billion.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock fell 2.33% to $65.91. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
