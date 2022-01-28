QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 28, 2022 12:43 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 12.0% to $2.56 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 126.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $287.5 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $2.14. The current volume of 721.6K shares is 31.4% of Marpai’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) shares rose 6.63% to $14.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 59.7K, which is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 4.37% to $86.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 150.9K, which is 78.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares increased by 4.08% to $84.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 165.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 3.37% to $2.3 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 6.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 3.34% to $1.89. Hippo Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 91.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock decreased by 2.81% to $7.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8K shares, making up 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • RLI (NYSE:RLI) stock decreased by 2.6% to $100.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 75.6K, which is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock decreased by 2.56% to $38.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 248.4K shares, making up 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock declined by 2.05% to $47.98. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 40.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

