Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 12.0% to $2.56 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 126.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $287.5 million.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) shares rose 6.63% to $14.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 59.7K, which is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.6 million.

WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares increased by 4.08% to $84.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 165.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 3.37% to $2.3 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 6.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million.

Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock decreased by 2.81% to $7.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8K shares, making up 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock decreased by 2.56% to $38.87. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 248.4K shares, making up 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.