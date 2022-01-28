10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock rose 10.5% to $0.99 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 160.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares moved upwards by 9.26% to $3.89. As of 12:30 EST, Singularity Future’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $1.9. The company’s market cap stands at $331.3 million.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock moved upwards by 8.03% to $12.37. Trading volume for ChargePoint Hldgs’s stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
Losers
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares fell 8.6% to $7.33 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 333.6K, which is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock fell 8.51% to $9.88. Trading volume for Sidus Space’s stock is 176.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares fell 7.82% to $14.16. Trading volume for EHang Holdings’s stock is 539.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.8 million.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) stock decreased by 7.78% to $75.66. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 202.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock fell 6.59% to $1.56. Energy Focus’s stock is trading at a volume of 202.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares decreased by 6.43% to $2.33. The current volume of 827.3K shares is 55.6% of View’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
