12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $6.3 during Friday’s regular session. Park City Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 405.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 871.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares rose 14.99% to $55.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 402.1K, which is 203.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $769.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares increased by 14.2% to $4.26. The current volume of 61.2K shares is 39.0% of Mawson Infrastructure’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock moved upwards by 13.44% to $57.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares, making up 127.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.2 billion.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock increased by 13.35% to $9.05. The current volume of 640.5K shares is 27.1% of Everspin Technologies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.3 million.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $479.38. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 349.1K shares, making up 104.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares decreased by 13.6% to $2.28 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Movano’s stock is 125.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $74.7 million.
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) stock decreased by 8.85% to $4.48. The current volume of 137.9K shares is 59.7% of Zepp Health’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.7 million.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares decreased by 8.61% to $9.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock declined by 7.4% to $49.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.4 million, which is 301.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares fell 6.8% to $2.88. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 471.2K shares, making up 106.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $410.2 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock declined by 6.7% to $1.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 152.1K shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.
