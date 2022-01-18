12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock increased by 2.9% to $6.48 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 499.3K shares come close, making up 9.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares moved upwards by 2.59% to $8.69. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 2.5% to $5.32. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 3.4 million shares. This is 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.8 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 2.46% to $0.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 207.3K shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
- Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 2.34% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock moved upwards by 2.17% to $0.72. The company’s market cap stands at $64.9 million.
Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares decreased by 2.77% to $51.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.8K shares, which is 17.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.2 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 1.51% to $1.96. At the close, Gaotu Techedu’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.5 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock fell 1.38% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock decreased by 1.05% to $66.02. Shake Shack’s trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
