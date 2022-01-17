QQQ
+ 2.35
375.31
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
-1189.03
41882.63
-2.76%
DIA
-2.02
363.22
-0.56%
SPY
+ 0.22
464.31
+ 0.05%
TLT
-2.18
146.46
-1.51%
GLD
-0.50
170.66
-0.29%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 17, 2022 1:02 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 13.13% to $8.97 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.0 million, which is 182.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 2.47% to $2.69. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.2 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock rose 2.06% to $5.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.9K, which is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.6 million.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares rose 2.02% to $290.37. As of 12:40 EST, Everest Re Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 158.2K, which is 70.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $5.11. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.5K shares, making up 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $254.1 million.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 1.81% to $58.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 517.7K, which is 90.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Losers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 5.0% to $3.07 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.8K, which is 105.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) shares declined by 4.39% to $205.51. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 155.8K, which is 130.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 3.98% to $70.59. HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 99.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 95.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $724.2 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock declined by 3.88% to $51.74. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 314.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 257.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 3.76% to $98.49. The current volume of 197.7K shares is 110.0% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares declined by 2.86% to $157.82. As of 12:40 EST, Arthur J. Gallagher’s stock is trading at a volume of 948.1K, which is 108.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 billion.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

