Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 13.13% to $8.97 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.0 million, which is 182.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.1 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 2.47% to $2.69. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.2 million.

Losers

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.