Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 2:19 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $2.97 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 24.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock moved upwards by 1.03% to $24.98. Trading volume for United Fire Group’s stock is 28.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $631.2 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 1.0% to $8.01. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 3.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.8 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares moved upwards by 0.93% to $5.38. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K, which is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $7.16. The current volume of 3.7K shares is 2.7% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.4 million.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares moved upwards by 0.67% to $261.4. The current volume of 8.8K shares is 21.6% of Enstar Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Losers

  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock decreased by 6.55% to $24.27 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.8K shares, making up 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $647.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares fell 5.59% to $96.61. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 5.03% to $2.37. The current volume of 877.9K shares is 38.0% of Hippo Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 4.7% to $8.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 336.7K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock decreased by 4.38% to $51.48. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 71.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) shares decreased by 4.32% to $205.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 55.8K, which is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

