QQQ
-9.69
397.04
-2.5%
BTC/USD
-1118.34
42784.32
-2.55%
DIA
-1.44
364.39
-0.4%
SPY
-6.17
477.19
-1.31%
TLT
+ 1.27
141.74
+ 0.89%
GLD
-0.56
171.30
-0.33%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock increased by 11.7% to $0.97 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $55.9 million.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $2.92. This security traded at a volume of 609.3K shares come close, making up 87.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.3 million.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock increased by 9.64% to $0.83. At the close, Durect’s trading volume reached 188.8K shares. This is 26.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $188.7 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 5.97% to $1.42. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock rose 5.96% to $1.6. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock rose 5.92% to $1.61. The company’s market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Losers

  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) stock decreased by 9.1% to $20.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares fell 6.31% to $0.82. electroCore’s trading volume hit 1.7 million shares by close, accounting for 265.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares fell 5.16% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock decreased by 4.18% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 251.7K, accounting for 576.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock decreased by 3.66% to $3.16. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 2.94% to $0.99. Jaguar Health’s trading volume hit 115.8K shares by close, accounting for 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

