12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 4:42 pm
Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares increased by 2.9% to $2.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 2.28% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 1.88% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock rose 1.74% to $4.08. The company’s market cap stands at $179.3 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares rose 1.02% to $8.9. The company’s market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares moved upwards by 0.97% to $9.28. This security traded at a volume of 108.2K shares come close, making up 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock decreased by 3.8% to $9.85 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) stock fell 2.37% to $10.32. At the close, Virgin Orbit Holdings’s trading volume reached 64.8K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares decreased by 2.09% to $280.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 133.5K, accounting for 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.2 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 1.79% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 1.46% to $2.03. The company’s market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock decreased by 1.34% to $5.56. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

