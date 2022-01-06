12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 17.6% to $154.08 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 102.4K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $0.28. OneSmart Intl Edu Group’s trading volume hit 538.1K shares by close, accounting for 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 4.84% to $0.24. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 330.2K shares, which is 0.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 10.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $11.47. CarParts.com’s trading volume hit 102.6K shares by close, accounting for 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.2 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 2.61% to $0.98. The company’s market cap stands at $14.6 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 5.4% to $3.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Dogness (Intl)’s trading volume reached 214.2K shares. This is 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock fell 5.09% to $47.22. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.6K shares, which is 10.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 4.37% to $0.73. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 70.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares decreased by 4.05% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 97.4K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.4 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 1.58% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 million.
