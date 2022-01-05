12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $49.8 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 294.9K shares, which is 5.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock increased by 6.8% to $204.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 92.3K shares, which is 15.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock increased by 6.51% to $80.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 224.1K shares, which is 25.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) shares increased by 5.9% to $70.49. Bath & Body Works’s trading volume hit 553.3K shares by close, accounting for 20.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $64.47. At the close, Scientific Games’s trading volume reached 50.3K shares. This is 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock moved upwards by 5.16% to $132.06. This security traded at a volume of 88.4K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 5.5% to $0.69 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached 177.5K shares. This is 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.5 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock declined by 2.3% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 2.18% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock fell 2.09% to $5.17. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 1.89% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock decreased by 1.46% to $0.4. The company’s market cap stands at $28.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
