10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 21.4% to $1.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 2821.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $24.25. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.8 million shares, making up 195.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 billion.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 8.12% to $1.79. First High-School Edu's stock is trading at a volume of 151.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 79.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) stock rose 7.41% to $200.1. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 527.6K shares, making up 229.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.2 billion.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $1.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 262.5K shares, making up 293.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock moved upwards by 7.12% to $85.82. As of 12:31 EST, RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 57.9K, which is 119.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.2 million.
Losers
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares decreased by 13.7% to $11.37 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 99.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined by 11.89% to $49.43. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 119.7% of Pinduoduo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares decreased by 9.92% to $1.07. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 73.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.7 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock declined by 9.4% to $217.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 73.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.