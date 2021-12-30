QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 1:17 pm
Gainers

  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares increased by 16.8% to $26.92 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 20.0 million shares is 414.9% of Insignia Systems’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock increased by 15.88% to $4.67. The current volume of 9.3 million shares is 101.4% of iQIYI’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock rose 14.57% to $6.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.6 million shares, making up 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
  • Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $35.7. As of 12:30 EST, Kanzhun’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 80.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares rose 12.35% to $47.83. Trading volume for Bilibili’s stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock increased by 12.21% to $29.32. Trading volume for Autohome’s stock is 650.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) stock declined by 6.6% to $7.8 during Thursday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares decreased by 5.13% to $12.69. KT’s stock is trading at a volume of 468.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares fell 4.78% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, Turkcell Iletisim’s stock is trading at a volume of 591.3K, which is 65.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) stock fell 4.72% to $6.87. The company’s market cap stands at $494.5 million.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 520.1K, which is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $92.7 million.
