11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock increased by 5.49% to $11.14 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $0.27. At the close, Meten Holding Gr’s trading volume reached 432.1K shares. This is 0.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $18.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 309.6K shares, which is 8.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock rose 1.74% to $3.5. The company’s market cap stands at $270.8 million.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares increased by 1.23% to $141.5. Crocs’s trading volume hit 123.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 3.14% to $0.22 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock fell 1.82% to $534.44. The company’s market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock declined by 1.66% to $13.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.8 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares fell 1.62% to $0.92. At the close, Boqii Holding’s trading volume reached 942.6K shares. This is 327.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares fell 1.56% to $8.23. This security traded at a volume of 131.3K shares come close, making up 2.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
