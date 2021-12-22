QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 22, 2021 1:08 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares rose 3.06% to $2.98 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 991.0K, which is 31.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares rose 2.74% to $6.81. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 87.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.53% to $3.24. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 30.61% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $814.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $24.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2K, which is 81.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $3.63. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 542.2K, which is 20.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 2.11% to $134.72. The current volume of 29.9K shares is 18.04% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

Losers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 10.07% to $7.38 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 61.5K, which is 41.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $395.1 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.35% to $2.29. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 491.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) stock decreased by 1.52% to $79.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.6K shares, making up 25.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 1.41% to $1.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.2K shares, making up 6.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.8 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares decreased by 1.24% to $86.7. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K, which is 20.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.2 million.
  • Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 (NYSE:MHNC) shares fell 1.06% to $22.5. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 11.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

