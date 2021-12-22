QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 22, 2021 1:33 pm
Gainers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock rose 89.77% to $2.81 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 123.6 million, which is 158196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares increased by 19.58% to $3.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 153.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock moved upwards by 15.33% to $3.91. The current volume of 91.1K shares is 6.62% of Nutriband’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares increased by 13.58% to $9.7. Trading volume for TFF Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 339.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 199.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.1 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock increased by 13.3% to $1.57. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 917.17% of DBV Technologies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock increased by 11.66% to $14.07. Celcuity’s stock is trading at a volume of 91.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 206.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $209.9 million.

Losers

  • Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock decreased by 88.65% to $9.58 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Allakos’s stock is 32.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 10775.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $520.4 million.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares declined by 13.64% to $2.66. Trading volume for PAVmed’s stock is 2.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $233.8 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 11.65% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 139.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) stock decreased by 11.22% to $23.67. Trading volume for Scholar Rock Holding’s stock is 267.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $831.0 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 11.13% to $12.7. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 47.16% of iSpecimen’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $110.8 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares fell 10.65% to $6.97. Trading volume for Chemomab Therapeutics’s stock is 130.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

