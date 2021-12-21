12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $0.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $7.74. The company’s market cap stands at $58.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $5.34. The company’s market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 1.6% to $4.44. This security traded at a volume of 182.1K shares come close, making up 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $237.6 million.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares moved upwards by 1.12% to $11.66. The RealReal’s trading volume hit 139.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock declined by 5.31% to $0.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares decreased by 3.93% to $0.98. At the close, Greenlane Hldgs’s trading volume reached 284.8K shares. This is 17.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.8 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 3.41% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 2.81% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $109.3 million.
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) stock decreased by 2.67% to $24.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.6 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 2.62% to $11.54. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.