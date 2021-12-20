QQQ
-4.22
389.13
-1.1%
BTC/USD
+ 248.26
46929.49
+ 0.53%
DIA
-4.35
357.98
-1.23%
SPY
-4.89
464.76
-1.06%
TLT
-1.13
151.96
-0.75%
GLD
-0.71
168.51
-0.42%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 20, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $1.03 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock increased by 3.4% to $26.15. At the close, Tri Pointe Homes’s trading volume reached 171.3K shares. This is 14.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 3.11% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 160.0K, accounting for 5.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.5 million.
  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $16.25. Rush Street Interactive’s trading volume hit 249.1K shares by close, accounting for 17.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $962.8 million.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock rose 2.63% to $17.5. At the close, Smith & Wesson Brands’s trading volume reached 68.6K shares. This is 6.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $845.1 million.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock increased by 2.51% to $161.05. At the close, Nike’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 21.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 2.63% to $0.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock fell 2.48% to $2.17. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 146.7K shares, which is 6.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $671.5 million.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares fell 2.04% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.1K, accounting for 4.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $610.0 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares declined by 1.39% to $17.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 271.9K, accounting for 7.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.2% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 178.0K, accounting for 1.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.8 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 1.07% to $1.85. The company’s market cap stands at $72.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more