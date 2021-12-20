12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $1.03 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock increased by 3.4% to $26.15. At the close, Tri Pointe Homes’s trading volume reached 171.3K shares. This is 14.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 3.11% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 160.0K, accounting for 5.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.5 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares moved upwards by 2.78% to $16.25. Rush Street Interactive’s trading volume hit 249.1K shares by close, accounting for 17.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $962.8 million.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock rose 2.63% to $17.5. At the close, Smith & Wesson Brands’s trading volume reached 68.6K shares. This is 6.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $845.1 million.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock increased by 2.51% to $161.05. At the close, Nike’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 21.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 2.63% to $0.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock fell 2.48% to $2.17. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 146.7K shares, which is 6.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $671.5 million.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares fell 2.04% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.1K, accounting for 4.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $610.0 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares declined by 1.39% to $17.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 271.9K, accounting for 7.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 1.2% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 178.0K, accounting for 1.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.8 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 1.07% to $1.85. The company’s market cap stands at $72.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.