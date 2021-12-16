QQQ
-10.21
407.26
-2.57%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.36
360.17
-0.1%
SPY
-3.92
474.52
-0.83%
TLT
-0.11
149.36
-0.07%
GLD
+ 1.95
164.20
+ 1.17%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 6:02 pm
Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $2.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $23.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares increased by 1.93% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 1.77% to $16.04. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock increased by 1.71% to $15.43. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 320.4K shares, which is 33.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 3.25% to $1.49 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 1.94% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares fell 1.86% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 1.62% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares declined by 1.59% to $16.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 964.9K, accounting for 13.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 1.47% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

