Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 1:21 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 6.29% to $1.44 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 219.4K, which is 47.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.6 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $9.41. The current volume of 108.2K shares is 63.39% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.1 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 4.21% to $8.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 163.9K shares, making up 131.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 3.57% to $1.45. The current volume of 23.7K shares is 12.16% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock rose 3.45% to $82.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.4K, which is 58.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock moved upwards by 3.17% to $25.32. United Fire Group's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $637.8 million.

Losers

  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares declined by 4.3% to $10.03 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151 shares, making up 20.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 3.1% to $6.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 116.6K, which is 36.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock decreased by 2.59% to $91.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 46.1K shares, making up 56.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $939.8 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares declined by 2.43% to $2.21. Trading volume for Metromile's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.5 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 2.27% to $3.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5 million, which is 24.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.8 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares decreased by 1.13% to $24.5. The current volume of 2.2K shares is 98.24% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

