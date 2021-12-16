Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 6.29% to $1.44 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 219.4K, which is 47.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $9.41. The current volume of 108.2K shares is 63.39% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.1 million. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 4.21% to $8.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 163.9K shares, making up 131.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.7 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 3.57% to $1.45. The current volume of 23.7K shares is 12.16% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock rose 3.45% to $82.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 37.4K, which is 58.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares declined by 4.3% to $10.03 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151 shares, making up 20.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.