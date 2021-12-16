11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 11.71% to $1.43 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 425.7K, which is 162.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares increased by 11.5% to $9.26. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.0K shares, making up 101.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $388.4 million.
- Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC) shares rose 8.54% to $4.14. The current volume of 54.3K shares is 83.09% of Information Analysis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock rose 8.09% to $0.52. As of 12:30 EST, CooTek (Cayman)'s stock is trading at a volume of 867.7K, which is 124.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $401.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 137.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock fell 12.35% to $83.53 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 313.7K shares is 69.68% of Sprout Social's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock fell 11.92% to $184.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 720.0K, which is 93.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock fell 11.42% to $12.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 654.5K, which is 671.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.9 million.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock declined by 10.98% to $142.39. Skyworks Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 billion.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares decreased by 10.91% to $561.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 244.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $267.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares decreased by 9.86% to $15.36. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 67.57% of StoneCo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
