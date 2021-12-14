QQQ
-4.06
396.32
-1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1583.02
48285.77
+ 3.39%
DIA
-0.89
357.93
-0.25%
SPY
-3.13
469.70
-0.67%
TLT
-0.36
151.42
-0.24%
GLD
-1.55
168.55
-0.93%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 5:13 pm
Gainers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares increased by 6.74% to $12.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $480.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock rose 2.83% to $2.54. The company’s market cap stands at $175.8 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 1.98% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 million.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock rose 1.97% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 1.71% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $59.7 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Losers

  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 18.01% to $2.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 7.12% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $75.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 5.05% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares decreased by 3.0% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 1.88% to $2.35. This security traded at a volume of 75.9K shares come close, making up 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.5 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 1.86% to $1.06. At the close, Remark Hldgs’s trading volume reached 323.4K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.4 million.
