12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares increased by 6.74% to $12.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $480.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock rose 2.83% to $2.54. The company’s market cap stands at $175.8 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 1.98% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 million.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock rose 1.97% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 1.71% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $59.7 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 1.32% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
Losers
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 18.01% to $2.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $53.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 7.12% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $75.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 5.05% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares decreased by 3.0% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 1.88% to $2.35. This security traded at a volume of 75.9K shares come close, making up 0.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 1.86% to $1.06. At the close, Remark Hldgs’s trading volume reached 323.4K shares. This is 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.4 million.
