Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock increased by 3.17% to $7.79 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Vericity’s stock is 1.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 62.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.0 million.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $5.77. Trading volume for Citizens’s stock is 17.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.2 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock increased by 2.64% to $66.87. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National’s stock is trading at a volume of 449.6K, which is 31.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares increased by 2.31% to $110.7. The current volume of 543.9K shares is 27.59% of Allstate’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares increased by 2.22% to $23.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 736.0K shares, making up 21.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $23.83. United Fire Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 51.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $597.4 million.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 3.96% to $3.48 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.7K shares, making up 4.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 3.53% to $2.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.0K shares, making up 81.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares decreased by 3.45% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock decreased by 3.15% to $18.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 697, which is 7.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.3 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares decreased by 2.89% to $34.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 129.2K, which is 30.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock fell 2.73% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 61.8K, which is 18.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

