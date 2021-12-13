12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock rose 12.02% to $3.87 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 181.59% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 9.93% to $20.52. Tecnoglass's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 237.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $978.5 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $7.99. Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 416.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.2 million.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares increased by 7.74% to $40.33. Trading volume for Hyster-Yale Materials's stock is 62.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 88.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.6 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 6.83% to $6.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 104.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 6.52% to $16.25. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 371.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 152.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.8 million.
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares decreased by 60.79% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 996.8K shares is 713.9% of NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares declined by 16.92% to $3.29. Trading volume for Recruiter.Com Group's stock is 414.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 16.28% to $0.92. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 37.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.9 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 16.18% to $6.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 231.0K, which is 101.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) stock decreased by 9.51% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock declined by 9.48% to $0.86. As of 12:30 EST, ComSovereign Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 498.5K, which is 33.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.