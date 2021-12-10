9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 5.73% to $1.66 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares rose 4.07% to $44.99. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 3.84% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
Losers
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares fell 19.84% to $16.85 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 8.89% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 6.63% to $3.1. The company’s market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 3.69% to $39.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 3.24% to $0.26. The company’s market cap stands at $47.5 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 2.66% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.