QQQ
-0.19
393.92
-0.05%
BTC/USD
-88.03
47457.56
-0.19%
DIA
-0.10
358.21
-0.03%
SPY
+ 0.56
465.79
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 0.74
148.49
+ 0.49%
GLD
+ 0.81
165.07
+ 0.49%

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 9:52 am
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 5.73% to $1.66 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares rose 4.07% to $44.99. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 3.84% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Losers

  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares fell 19.84% to $16.85 during Friday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 8.89% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 6.63% to $3.1. The company’s market cap stands at $82.1 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 3.69% to $39.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 3.24% to $0.26. The company’s market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 2.66% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
