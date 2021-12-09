12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock increased by 4.23% to $6.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 122.6K shares, which is 1.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares increased by 3.57% to $14.52. The company’s market cap stands at $157.3 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 2.42% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock increased by 2.22% to $6.42. Hyliion Holdings’s trading volume hit 103.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 1.61% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
Losers
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock fell 13.85% to $6.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 80.4K shares come close, making up 19.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 4.29% to $9.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 86.0K shares, which is 0.86 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 4.17% to $1.15. Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume hit 57.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock declined by 3.31% to $76.7. This security traded at a volume of 206.0K shares come close, making up 16.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) stock fell 3.23% to $89.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 2.49% to $2.55. The company’s market cap stands at $24.9 million.
