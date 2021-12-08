QQQ
+ 1.78
396.05
+ 0.45%
BTC/USD
+ 15.48
50604.43
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 0.25
357.49
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.23
467.05
+ 0.26%
TLT
-2.61
153.61
-1.73%
GLD
+ 0.06
166.75
+ 0.04%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 4:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $18.65 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Triumph Group’s trading volume hit 63.5K shares by close, accounting for 10.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 3.63% to $0.88. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock increased by 3.41% to $8.48. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 2.76% to $21.55. At the close, ChargePoint Hldgs’s trading volume reached 538.8K shares. This is 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock increased by 1.79% to $11.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.4 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock increased by 1.6% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.53 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume reached 255.2K shares. This is 25.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock decreased by 4.28% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 3.9% to $10.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 357.7K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.4 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 2.69% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 2.37% to $0.78. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 2.31% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 3.21% to $4.82 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million. read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more