12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock moved upwards by 6.08% to $18.65 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Triumph Group’s trading volume hit 63.5K shares by close, accounting for 10.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 3.63% to $0.88. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock increased by 3.41% to $8.48. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 2.76% to $21.55. At the close, ChargePoint Hldgs’s trading volume reached 538.8K shares. This is 5.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock increased by 1.79% to $11.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.4 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock increased by 1.6% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 10.0% to $1.53 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume reached 255.2K shares. This is 25.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) stock decreased by 4.28% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock declined by 3.9% to $10.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 357.7K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.4 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 2.69% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 2.37% to $0.78. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 2.31% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
