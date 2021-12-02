12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares rose 11.1% to $78.92 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 25.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares rose 9.52% to $10.35. This security traded at a volume of 172.7K shares come close, making up 17.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $125.0. At the close, Guidewire Software’s trading volume reached 148.4K shares. This is 32.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock rose 5.83% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock rose 5.15% to $64.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 422.3K shares, which is 36.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
Losers
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares declined by 22.63% to $180.92 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 80.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 14.65% to $77.86. At the close, Asana’s trading volume reached 536.9K shares. This is 16.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 9.55% to $58.93. Domo’s trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 17.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC) stock declined by 5.33% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 4.29% to $3.35. This security traded at a volume of 766.0K shares come close, making up 2.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $322.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 2.83% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
