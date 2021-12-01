12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares increased by 9.41% to $207.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Five Below’s trading volume hit 94.7K shares by close, accounting for 13.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares rose 6.45% to $4.95. The company’s market cap stands at $110.8 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 5.62% to $3.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 187.9K, accounting for 4.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $239.1 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock rose 3.32% to $1.4. The company’s market cap stands at $126.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares increased by 2.64% to $83.0. This security traded at a volume of 72.6K shares come close, making up 9.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
Losers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 6.46% to $1.74 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $68.1 million.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares fell 3.32% to $12.26. The company’s market cap stands at $464.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock decreased by 3.3% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 2.7% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares decreased by 2.63% to $14.1. The company’s market cap stands at $163.0 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock decreased by 2.59% to $6.41. The company’s market cap stands at $189.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.