11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares increased by 11.06% to $3.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 471.4K shares is 170.62% of VirnetX Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares rose 6.23% to $22.65. The current volume of 133.8K shares is 94.75% of Identiv's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.9 million.
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $33.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares moved upwards by 4.61% to $99.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 140.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares moved upwards by 4.29% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.4 million.
Losers
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares decreased by 15.38% to $5.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Schmitt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K, which is 81.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 11.82% to $0.74. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 661.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock declined by 11.01% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 10.04% to $1.39. Trading volume for Infobird Co's stock is 125.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 59.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares decreased by 10.01% to $0.96. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 9.7% to $1.49. As of 12:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 73.2K, which is 36.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million.
