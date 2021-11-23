QQQ
-1.82
401.12
-0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 1230.84
57478.02
+ 2.19%
DIA
+ 1.84
354.36
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 0.57
467.00
+ 0.12%
TLT
-2.12
148.74
-1.45%
GLD
-1.45
170.19
-0.86%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 6:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares rose 10.63% to $30.17 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 353.1K shares come close, making up 9.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $11.49. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock increased by 5.55% to $34.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 18.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $5.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.5K shares, which is 8.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $102.7 million.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $34.0. This security traded at a volume of 275.6K shares come close, making up 12.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares rose 2.11% to $8.7. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Losers

  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares declined by 12.83% to $265.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 407.4K shares, which is 30.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares decreased by 12.03% to $45.8. At the close, Anaplan’s trading volume reached 301.1K shares. This is 19.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) stock decreased by 3.34% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares fell 2.8% to $74.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares declined by 2.43% to $24.9. The company’s market cap stands at $868.4 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 1.51% to $4.57. The company’s market cap stands at $73.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $2.1 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 125, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. read more
Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500

Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected US jobless claim data. read more