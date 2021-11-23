12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares rose 10.63% to $30.17 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 353.1K shares come close, making up 9.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $11.49. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock increased by 5.55% to $34.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 18.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $5.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 91.5K shares, which is 8.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $102.7 million.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares moved upwards by 4.35% to $34.0. This security traded at a volume of 275.6K shares come close, making up 12.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares rose 2.11% to $8.7. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares declined by 12.83% to $265.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 407.4K shares, which is 30.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares decreased by 12.03% to $45.8. At the close, Anaplan’s trading volume reached 301.1K shares. This is 19.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) stock decreased by 3.34% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares fell 2.8% to $74.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares declined by 2.43% to $24.9. The company’s market cap stands at $868.4 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 1.51% to $4.57. The company’s market cap stands at $73.9 million.
