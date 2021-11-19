QQQ
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 5:02 pm
Gainers

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 2.86% to $24.75 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares moved upwards by 2.41% to $37.3. Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume hit 87.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 2.09% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 1.77% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares moved upwards by 1.35% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Losers

  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares fell 3.34% to $14.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell 3.32% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 2.83% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $225.0 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 2.72% to $5.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 995.4K shares, which is 5.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares decreased by 2.08% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $229.1 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 1.47% to $39.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

