12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 1:09 pm
Gainers

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares rose 17.76% to $3.91 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 477.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock rose 12.41% to $6.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 211.8K shares, making up 289.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $149.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $6.89. Dixie Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 145.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 144.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares increased by 8.25% to $75.24. TJX Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 215.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $11.93. As of 12:30 EST, Despegar.com’s stock is trading at a volume of 608.5K, which is 128.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Membership Collective (NYSE:MCG) shares increased by 5.63% to $12.75. The company’s market cap stands at $796.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares fell 18.68% to $15.68 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Cato’s stock is 302.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock declined by 16.86% to $2.22. Bright Scholar Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 557.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1069.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares fell 16.35% to $3.07. As of 12:30 EST, Beachbody’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 270.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares declined by 15.96% to $144.56. The company’s market cap stands at $125.5 billion.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares fell 12.03% to $98.16. The current volume of 492.7K shares is 140.33% of Penske Automotive Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares fell 10.11% to $12.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

