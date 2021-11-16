Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares rose 4.53% to $8.99 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 246.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 144.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $455.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $8.12. Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 136 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 3.2% to $10.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 351.0K shares, making up 10.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 3.2% to $10.94. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 351.0K shares, making up 10.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares increased by 2.72% to $244.29. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.8K, which is 180.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.1 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 7.02% to $3.71 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 193.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.66. The current volume of 226.9K shares is 264.29% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 2.57% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 2.57% to $3.81. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock fell 2.42% to $3.86. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 91.0K, which is 30.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.