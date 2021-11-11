12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares moved upwards by 25.65% to $17.39 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 15.7 million shares is 3690.15% of Fossil Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 17.08% to $6.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.8 million shares, making up 231.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) stock increased by 14.26% to $21.47. Trading volume for Beazer Homes USA’s stock is 871.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 283.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares increased by 14.26% to $21.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.0 million, which is 174.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 12.0% to $4.09. The current volume of 301.5K shares is 619.67% of China Automotive Systems’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $126.1 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $3.25. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu’s stock is 10.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.0 million.
Losers
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares decreased by 13.95% to $24.87 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 168.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) stock fell 11.54% to $21.94. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares declined by 9.69% to $38.92. ODP’s stock is trading at a volume of 672.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 203.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock fell 9.12% to $6.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares, making up 193.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock decreased by 8.45% to $21.37. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 153.36% of GrowGeneration’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock decreased by 7.74% to $6.74. The current volume of 442.1K shares is 34.49% of Quotient Technology’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.9 million.
