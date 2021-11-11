12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares moved upwards by 22.16% to $7.72 during Thursday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 17.33% to $4.4. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 1287.11% of Blackboxstocks’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares increased by 15.22% to $8.63. As of 12:30 EST, Payoneer Global’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 144.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stock rose 13.73% to $31.38. As of 12:30 EST, Intapp’s stock is trading at a volume of 138.2K, which is 85.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Getnet Adquirencia (NASDAQ:GET) stock rose 12.9% to $1.75. The company’s market cap stands at $831.9 million.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock increased by 12.83% to $40.91. Trading volume for Canadian Solar’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock fell 41.54% to $4.25 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Paysafe’s stock is 157.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2071.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock fell 28.49% to $2.15.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock fell 20.79% to $6.9. Intellicheck’s stock is trading at a volume of 393.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 607.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $129.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares decreased by 16.18% to $8.19. Trading volume for Lantronix’s stock is 647.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 283.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares declined by 14.67% to $2.06. Boxlight’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $123.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock declined by 13.43% to $31.6. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.