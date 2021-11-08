QQQ
+ -0.01
398.61
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2677.32
65950.91
+ 4.23%
DIA
+ 0.73
362.57
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 0.37
468.16
+ 0.08%
TLT
-0.15
149.45
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.63
169.21
+ 0.37%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 11:41 am
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $39.34 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for BRP Group’s stock is 61.2K as of 11:40 EST. This is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares increased by 2.29% to $113.29. Reinsurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 160.5K shares as of 11:40 EST. This is 33.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Alleghany (NYSE:Y) stock increased by 2.09% to $687.15. Alleghany’s stock is trading at a volume of 55.4K shares as of 11:40 EST. This is 99.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 2.07% to $2.47. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares as of 11:40 EST. This is 27.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 2.04% to $5.0. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 1.6 million as of 11:40 EST. This is 20.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $25.98. As of 11:40 EST, ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.3K, which is 13.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 6.96% to $4.68 during Monday’s regular session. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 11:40 EST. This is 76.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock fell 2.33% to $6.71. Trading volume for Citizens’s stock is 32.0K as of 11:40 EST. This is 42.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $327.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock fell 2.24% to $10.52. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 37.44% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock fell 2.24% to $16.62. As of 11:40 EST, Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 257.8K, which is 16.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 1.98% to $2.73. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 5.0K as of 11:40 EST. This is 6.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock declined by 1.46% to $19.7. The current volume of 3.5K shares is 40.39% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $419.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

