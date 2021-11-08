QQQ
+ 0.32
398.28
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 2347.24
65620.83
+ 3.71%
DIA
+ 0.92
362.38
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 0.76
467.77
+ 0.16%
TLT
-0.11
149.41
-0.07%
GLD
+ 0.83
169.01
+ 0.49%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 8, 2021 2:12 pm
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock increased by 3.08% to $2.67 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $81.8 million.
  • Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock rose 2.43% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares increased by 1.27% to $38.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock moved upwards by 1.21% to $12.49. The company’s market cap stands at $131.3 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock increased by 1.2% to $34.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.9 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 1.18% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.5 million.

Losers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 2.07% to $0.67 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 1.15% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock fell 1.06% to $45.07. This security traded at a volume of 158.9K shares come close, making up 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 1.01% to $8.86. At the close, FuelCell Energy’s trading volume reached 445.0K shares. This is 1.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock fell 1.0% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

