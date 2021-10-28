12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $3.66 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock increased by 5.44% to $3.87. OPKO Health's trading volume hit 414.4K shares by close, accounting for 13.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $12.2.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock rose 3.27% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
Losers
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock declined by 8.0% to $0.92 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 260.0K shares, which is 93.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock decreased by 5.98% to $25.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.6K, accounting for 6.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares decreased by 4.61% to $53.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares decreased by 4.39% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock fell 3.96% to $4.61. MannKind's trading volume hit 206.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares declined by 3.87% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
