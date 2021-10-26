fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.41
376.52
+ 0.37%
BTC/USD
-599.27
62479.51
-0.95%
DIA
+ 0.32
357.23
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 1.07
454.49
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.88
143.03
+ 0.61%
GLD
-1.45
170.38
-0.86%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 26, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 3.4% to $2.43 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.7K, which is 22.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares increased by 3.03% to $40.7. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 13.5K, which is 68.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $152.1 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares rose 2.8% to $3.3. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 80.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 85.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $285.1 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 2.09% to $84.74. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock rose 1.9% to $4.28. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock rose 1.16% to $41.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 131.4K, which is 40.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 billion.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 9.45% to $3.93 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 195.0K shares is 948.19% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 4.35% to $5.07. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 2.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 3.38% to $125.33. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.2K shares, making up 29.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares fell 3.11% to $13.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.0K, which is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $703.9 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 2.39% to $2.46. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 19.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.28% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.0K, which is 47.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more