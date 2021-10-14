12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 20.55% to $6.28 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 544.8K shares is 566.51% of Huttig Building Products’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $172.1 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 18.9% to $3.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 378.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 11.52% to $11.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.9 million.
- Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock rose 10.12% to $12.83. Janus Intl Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $9.59. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $7.99. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares fell 14.13% to $9.66 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for VirTra’s stock is 798.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 534.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares decreased by 7.64% to $26.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 161.4K shares, making up 127.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $194.5 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares decreased by 7.26% to $17.32. As of 12:30 EST, Genco Shipping & Trading’s stock is trading at a volume of 555.9K, which is 84.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.7 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares declined by 6.7% to $5.16. As of 12:30 EST, Diana Shipping’s stock is trading at a volume of 964.8K, which is 85.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $472.3 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock declined by 6.27% to $17.65. Byrna Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 568.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 190.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $415.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock fell 5.39% to $9.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
