fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.41
353.59
+ 1.78%
BTC/USD
-120.30
57246.70
-0.21%
DIA
+ 5.10
338.79
+ 1.48%
SPY
+ 7.05
428.13
+ 1.62%
TLT
+ 0.39
144.95
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.57
167.02
+ 0.34%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 2:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 17.39% to $1.22 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 45.7 million, which is 5554.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares moved upwards by 11.88% to $21.37. The company’s market cap stands at $261.9 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 8.85% to $6.02. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $165.78. The current volume of 882.3K shares is 154.4% of Ambarella’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock rose 8.07% to $11.11. Trading volume for Latch’s stock is 442.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 7.69% to $11.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.

Losers

  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares decreased by 11.03% to $5.77 during Thursday’s regular session. Sono-Tek’s stock is trading at a volume of 356.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 647.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCSI) stock declined by 8.1% to $60.74. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 6.73% to $0.52. Color Star Technology’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 287.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock fell 5.31% to $13.02. The company’s market cap stands at $511.5 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock declined by 5.17% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 60.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $184.3 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares decreased by 5.16% to $3.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.9K shares, making up 43.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Analyzing Ambarella's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $97.88. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more